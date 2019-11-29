NEW YORK – The oldest living person in the U.S. has died.

Alelia Murphy passed away Saturday at the age of 114.

The former seamstress had been recognized as the oldest living American.

Murphy was a North Carolina native but lived in New York City’s Harlem neighborhood since 1926.

Her family said she credited her longevity to god and “being a good person.”

The gerontology research group says murphy was 114 years, 140 days old when she died.