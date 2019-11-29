PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – While many are thankful to be with our families on Thanksgiving, there are some recovering drug addicts who say they are thankful they were sentenced to serve time in jail.

Putnam County Sheriff officials said drug addicts currently make up roughly 75% of the jail population. News4Jax took an exclusive look inside the jail where inmates addicted to drugs say they are happy to be alive. They said going to jail forced them to get clean.

The people who spoke to News4Jax are both current inmates and people who were recently released.

