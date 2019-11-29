USPS mail truck doors fly open, dumps mail on I-95
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – You’ve got mail!
The doors on a United States Postal Service truck in Jacksonville flung open while leaving its facility on Friday.
News4Jax viewer Jervonnti Lazenberry caught the aftermath on camera around 3:30 p.m. and sent it to News4Jax.
The video showed mail sprawled out on I-95 north near Kings Road USPS Main Station.
Crews blocked lanes to help pick up the letters. The lanes reopened around 4:30 p.m.
