JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – You’ve got mail!

The doors on a United States Postal Service truck in Jacksonville flung open while leaving its facility on Friday.

News4Jax viewer Jervonnti Lazenberry caught the aftermath on camera around 3:30 p.m. and sent it to News4Jax.

The video showed mail sprawled out on I-95 north near Kings Road USPS Main Station.

Crews blocked lanes to help pick up the letters. The lanes reopened around 4:30 p.m.