Black Friday is here and if you snagged a great deal on any appliances, furniture or television - there is one thing you need to do before turning it on.

About every 30 minutes, tipped furniture or a falling TV sends an injured child to the emergency room, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Karla Crosswhite with the USCPSC says that’s why proper installation is so important. The USCPSC launched the “Anchor It” campaign to remind parents to safely mount or place their TV’s so that no harm is done.

"We want consumers to know when they're about the purchase those tv's and appliances, it's also time to think about where you're going to place them safely and how you're going to anchor them to the wall," Crosswhite explained. "You know our data shows that every 12 days someone dies when an appliance or furniture TV falls on them."

There are important considerations for properly securing new furniture or appliances: