An Alantic beach woman died after a three-car accident in Flagler County Saturday afternoon.

That woman was identified as 62-year-old, Cynthia Clark. She was a passenger in an SUV, with three other people, traveling northbound on I-95 in the left lane when their SUV stopped in front of another car. This caused a chain-reaction accident.

It happened around 12:59 p.m.

Kimberly Clark, 51, and Jaedan Pagoria, 17, from Pennsylvania were in the SUV with Clark and they both have critical injuries. They were transported to an area-hospital.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.