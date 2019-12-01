Duval Folx event for HIV awareness
In honor of HIV Awareness Week, Duval Folx has created an event to spread knowledge about HIV/AIDS and offer a safe place for LGBTQ and POC (people of color) communities to come together.
Springfield-based singer, rapper, activist and event founder, Geexella, joined the weekend Morning Show to discuss the upcoming event -- Duval Folx: Act Up on HIV.
For more information on the event, go to https://www.geexellamusic.com/duval-folx.html
