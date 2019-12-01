LAKE CITY, Fla. – A woman was reported missing after she was last seen in October, the Lake City Police Department said Sunday.

According to the Police Department, Marisa Ramos, 40, was reported missing by her sister in Jacksonville, who said the last time she was in contact with Ramos was about two months ago.

Police said Ramos is physically disabled. She was described 5 feet tall and 115 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Her last known address was at the Windsong building in Lake City.

Anyone who has seen Ramos is asked to call police at 386-752-4343.