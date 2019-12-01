Retired Fernandina Beach Police officer dies
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. – The Fernandina Beach Police Department announced that retired Officer Jerry Fields died Saturday.
Fields served on the force for over 20 years before retiring in 2003.
The Police Department also shared that one of Fields’ assignments was working security for the filming of a Faith Hill music video in Fernandina Beach.
