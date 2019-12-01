JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As a winter storm moved to the Northeast on Sunday, flight delays and cancellations piled up as travelers scrambled to make it back to work Monday after Thanksgiving.

More than 60,000 people have flights in and out of the Jacksonville International Airport over the holiday weekend. Early Sunday evening, flight screens at JIA showed that flights to and out of LaGuardia Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport had been delayed by hours. A Delta flight to Boston on Sunday night was canceled.

The Associated Press reported that as of 12:30 p.m., more than 500 Sunday flights were canceled in the U.S., compared with about 400 on Saturday, according to flight tracking site FlightAware.

“It’s very annoying,” traveler Janice Farquharson told News4Jax.“I’m going to Seattle, Washington, and my flight was delayed three times, so now I’m rebooked for tomorrow.”

Travel impacts are expected to last through Monday.

“That’s just how it is," Farquharson said. "If it was up to me, I wouldn’t be traveling this day.”

Travelers are encouraged to check the status of their flight before heading to the airport, and anticipate traffic and delays on their way there.

For those flying in or out of JIA, flight information can be found at flyjacksonville.com.