Video captures metal beam falling off Ferris wheel at Texas festival
LA MARQUE, Texas – A video recorded by a person at the Magical Winter Lights Festival in La Marque, Texas, captured a metal beam falling off a Ferris wheel on Friday night.
The video was obtained by News4Jax’s sister station in Houston, KPRC-TV.
KPRC reports that the beam nearly hit people underneath it. A festival spokesperson said no festivalgoers were injured.
The spokesperson said all riders were safely removed from the Ferris wheel and the ride was immediately shut down, according to KPRC.
The cause of the incident is reportedly under investigation.
