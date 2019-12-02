COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – Two children reported missing out of Volusia County have been found safe, authorities said Sunday.

The children, ages 5 and 11, were reported missing Friday after their mother did not return them to their grandmother, who has custody of them, deputies said. They were believed to be in Columbia County, though it’s unclear where they were ultimately found.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office issued a bulletin to be on the lookout for the trio over the weekend. Deputies said the children, who do not live with their mother because of domestic issues, were not brought back to their grandmother after an unsupervised visit in DeLand.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, which was assisting with the case, announced shortly after 7:30 p.m. Sunday that the children and their mother have been found safe.