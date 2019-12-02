Hundreds of Clay County residents are without power after a vehicle fire and crash on the intersection of Wells Road and Orange Park Northway, Sunday night.

According to the Clay Electric Cooperative Inc. outage map, 1,334 services were impacted at 11:17 p.m. The estimated restoration time is 12:35 p.m.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said that Wells Road was closed due to the accident on social media at 10:22 p.m. The Sheriff’s Office is encouraging people to stay away from the area at this time.

One News4Jax viewer at the scene said the accident involved multiple vehicles.

The Sheriff’s Office says they’re working to get more resources.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.