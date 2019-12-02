A woman in her early 40s was shot in her torso area on the 4800 block of Rossie Lane in the Ortega Farms neighborhood Sunday night.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, they received a call just before 8:00 p.m. about a person shot.

The woman was transported to a local hospital. JSO says her injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.

She did not live in the area and the homeowner is cooperating at this time.

JSO says they’re looking for three suspects and they’re looking into what the connection was with her being there and why she was targeted.

If you have any information you’re encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.