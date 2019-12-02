JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman was shot early Monday morning inside a home on Lady Smith Lane, just off Collins Road, in the third shooting in Jacksonville in less than 12 hours, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The woman, who is in her 30s, is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

It’s unclear if she lives at the Westside home where she was found wounded.

The home was taped off Monday morning, and several patrol cars, officers and detectives remained on scene investigating.

Police said someone inside the house called 911 about 2:15 a.m. Monday morning to report gunshots.

Police are investigating if there are any signs of forced entry into the home.

They said they did not have anyone in custody Monday morning.

People who live in the neighborhood said it’s typically very quiet.

Police are encouraging anyone who knows anything about this shooting to come forward.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 if your tip leads to an arrest, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

Multiple shootings

Police are also looking for multiple suspects in connection with another overnight shooting that injured a woman in her 40s on Rossie Lane near Ortega Farms.

A few miles away, at around 9:15 p.m. Sunday, two men were shot on Moncrief Road and Restlawn Drive. Both sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

If you know anything about any of these shootings, call police immediately.

The city of Jacksonville has seen more than 140 shootings so far this year, and more than 110 people have been killed in shootings.