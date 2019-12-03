Applebee’s has $1 holiday margaritas for the entire month of December

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Applebee’s has done it again.

The restaurant is offering $1 margaritas for the entire month of December.

The company said they hope the beverage will “help ease the stress of the holidays.”

The $1 margarita is served in a 10oz mug with tequila, triple sec, lime juice, and a bit of pomegranate.

Participation may vary. Click here to find a location near you.