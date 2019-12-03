Applebee’s has $1 holiday margaritas for the entire month of December
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Applebee’s has done it again.
The restaurant is offering $1 margaritas for the entire month of December.
The company said they hope the beverage will “help ease the stress of the holidays.”
The $1 margarita is served in a 10oz mug with tequila, triple sec, lime juice, and a bit of pomegranate.
Participation may vary. Click here to find a location near you.
The Merry DOLLARITA is a $1 pomegranate margarita mixed with tequila and triple sec, and it’ll help ease the stress of the holidays. #NeighborhoodDrink pic.twitter.com/5CYKsYNNcx— Applebee's (@Applebees) December 1, 2019
Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.