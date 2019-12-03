JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The death of a man at an apartment complex near Baymeadows is being investigated as a murder, according to police records.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said it responded Nov. 23 to an apartment complex on Princeton Square Boulevard in reference to a well-being check. Police said they found a man dead on the bathroom floor of an apartment.

The medical examiner has ruled the death a homicide, and the Sheriff’s Office now lists it as a murder.

The victim was 31 years old.