Jacksonville man accused of child abuse after baby dies

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville man was arrested last week and accused of aggravated child abuse after a baby boy he was watching died after fracturing his skull.

According to an arrest report from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Jerrontra Donshae White, 26, was watching the child in a Westside motel room on Nov. 8 where he was living at the time. White told investigators that he was holding the child in his arms, and had just picked up a bottle to feed him when the young boy fell out of his arms.

During the fall, the child’s head struck a table and his skull was fractured, according to the arrest report.

White then put the baby in bed and went to sleep next to him, he told investigators. When the child’s mother came to pick him up, she noticed the child was acting strangely and took him to the hospital. The child was treated for severe head trauma and pronounced dead several days later, according to JSO.

White initially told investigators there was no fall and said he had no idea what caused the child’s injury. He later admitted he lied because he was scared of jail, according to JSO.

White was arrested Nov. 25 and his bond has been set at $250,000.