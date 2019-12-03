ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – In order to deal with the continued growth in northwest St. Johns County, the county is planning to add new lanes and a traffic signal to a busy section of County Road 210.

According to a letter from St. Johns County Engineer Duane Kent to Shearwater Community Director Jill Flores, the county plans to widen C.R. 210 to four lanes starting just west of the entrance to the Cimarrone neighborhood all the way to the intersection of C.R. 210 and Greenbriar Road.

The county also determined that a traffic signal is needed at the intersection of Shearwater Boulevard and C.R. 210, Kent said. The signal should be installed in the next nine to 12 months, according to Kent, but the new lanes will take a bit longer.

Kent said the county still needs to acquire more land and finalize engineering plans and cost estimates. Currently, Kent said, the project that was approved by the Board of County Commissioners is not fully funded but is expected to be funded sometime in the next two years. After that, the project will go out for bidding.

Traffic has been a concern of late for residents in the area as development continues to boom. Two recent serious crashes haven’t helped to alleviate those concerns.