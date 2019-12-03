Safe Haven to hold Jacksonville vigil honoring 5-year-old Taylor Williams

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Safe Haven of Northeast Florida is planning to hold a candlelight vigil to honor a 5-year-old Jacksonville girl, whose remains were found in a rural area of Alabama.

The vigil for Taylor Williams, who was reported missing Nov. 6, is planned to be held at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Safe Haven on Arlington Road. Some local lawmakers are expected to be in attendance.

The vigil will take place two weeks after activists and community members gathered to honor Taylor at Losco Park in Mandarin. About 50 people prayed and sang songs under the park’s pavilion in the child’s memory.

Anyone is welcome to attend the vigil at Safe Haven.

Brianna Williams, the 5-year-old’s mother, was scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday, but her court date has been moved to Dec. 18. The State Attorney’s Office has not yet filed formal charges against Williams.

Williams’ lawyer has filed a request with the State Attorney’s Office for all pertinent discovery material, including witness statements and DNA evidence. Williams has been charged with lying to police and child neglect.

As of Tuesday, no one had been charged in Taylor’s death.