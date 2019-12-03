Travel agent warns about getting a ‘deal’ on Travel Tuesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Black Friday and Cyber Monday may have the market cornered when it comes to major appliances and trendy gadgets, but Travel Tuesday is all about saving big on your next trip.

If you’re willing to keep an open mind and calendar, then you can find some surprisingly cheap airfares and hotel reservations, depending on where you look. Websites like Skyscanner and Google Flights can help you find some bargain flights.

Leigh Elizabeth Israel, president of Avondale Travel, said consumers booking their vacations on Tuesday should do their research first.

“When I say there are no deals in travel, I mean when you book an airline ticket and you think you’re getting a great deal, you might have to spend the night in Philadelphia to go overseas, which is highly inconvenient,” Israel said.

So, if your travel plans are flexible and you’re not afraid of a little homework, it’s worth checking to see if Travel Tuesday has anything available that works for you.