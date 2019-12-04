Author Jon Gordon reminds us to 'Stay Positive'

"Stay Positive" is the latest work of local author and motivational speaker Jon Gordon.

We all have goals, and we all meet challenges along the way. And sometimes surmounting those challenges is difficult.

Gaining positive momentum itself is often a challenge.

So how do you fuel yourself with encouragement and positive energy in a world that is too often very negative?

Jon shared some advice on staying positive in what is at times a very negative world. Click the play button above to hear what he had to say.