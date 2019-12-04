Person pulled from water after car goes into Intracoastal

A person was pulled from a vehicle that apparently went off a small San Pablo Road bridge on private property Wednesday morning.

The vehicle ended up submerged in a branch of the Intracoastal Waterway, and rescuers could be seen working to pull someone from the vehicle.

Aerials from Sky4 showed rescuers trying to get at the car, which was near the pilings of the small bridge.

First responders attached a cable to the car from a fire engine and slowly lifted it to the surface as rescuers worked to get inside.

The vehicle had been in the water for over an hour at least, when a person, who appeared to be an adult male, was pulled from the car and lifted onto the land on a backboard.

The person’s condition was not immediately released by authorities.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department was called in to assist in the rescue, along with dive crews from both counties.

News4Jax will update when authorities release the patient’s condition and more information about how the car ended up in the water.