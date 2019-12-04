Florida mom finds creative way to include deployed husband in Christmas photo

A Florida family is without their father this Christmas because he’s serving a deployment with the military as a Black Hawk helicopter pilot.

That didn’t stop this mom from finding a creative way to include her husband in one of the family’s holiday traditions.

Danielle Cobo loves Christmas and didn’t want her husband to miss out on the traditional family photo with her twin boys, according to WFTS.

Cobo came up with the idea to have her husband take a picture in uniform with his hand out. She then took a similar photo with her boys and melded the photos together to make one Christmas card.

"Every time you go to bed, you're constantly reminded that they're not here. Every time you have a tradition you normally do and they're not there," Cobo told WFTS.

The Christmas card is picture-perfect for what this family is going through.

“I wanted to find a way for us to capture a photo of us together, even though we can’t technically be together,” Cobo said.