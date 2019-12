Map details where hate groups are in Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Hate groups are still active in nearly every state in America, according to a map from the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC).

There are 1,020 active hate groups in the country, including 75 in Florida and at least eight in Jacksonville.

The groups vary from neo-Nazi, Anti-LGTB, white nationalist, KKK, anti-Muslim and black separatist groups.

The SPLC, a nonprofit focusing on legal advocacy and civil rights, aggregated this information from 2018.

GROUPS IN FLORIDA: ( There are 21 statewide hate groups in Florida not displayed on the map)