11-year-old girl accused of threatening Putnam County student arrested

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – For the second time in nine days, a Putnam County student accused of threatening a classmate has been taken into custody.

The most recent arrest involves an 11-year-old girl who attends C.H. Price Middle School, and she could face felony charges.

Investigators said the girl admitted to deputies that she wrote the initials of another female classmate on the bathroom wall and referenced a possible school shooting. The young girl told police that she did it because she was mad at the other girl.

The 11-year-old was arrested Wednesday and taken to the Putnam County Jail and then transferred to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Daytona Beach.

Deputies said they did not find any plan to act on the threat, and because of the girl’s age, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office did not release her name. The Sheriff’s Office ruled that there was never an immediate threat to the public. Deputies said they waited until Thursday to release the information in an effort to minimize the possibility of copycats.

News4Jax crime and safety expert Ken Jefferson said it’s a reminder for parents to speak with their children.

“A one-on-one conversation, and not via text -- face-to-face,” Jefferson said. "Let them know that this is a serious thing. You could wind up getting arrested, and depending on your age, you could go to jail and spend some jail time.”

On Nov. 25, a 14-year-old boy who attends Q.I. Roberts Junior-Senior High School in Florahome was taken into custody, accused of “writing a threatening message to injure or kill” after deputies found a detailed plan including a map of the school, according to a Sheriff’s Office. He was charged with a second-degree felony.