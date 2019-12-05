Flagler school deputies now equipped with rescue tactical ankle medical kits, rifle plates

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – School resource deputies serving in Flagler County schools are now equipped with rescue tactical ankle medical kits and rifle plates, officials said.

The ankle medical kits were provided through a grant from Walmart, Inc., according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said each kit consists of a tourniquet, bandages and tactical nitrite gloves stored in an ankle-worn medical holster.

The kits are worn every day by the school resource deputy on duty, so they can provide immediate care in case of a traumatic injury, officials said.

“These trauma kits are essential not only in the event of an active assailant incident at a school, but in the event of an emergency when a tourniquet may be a lifesaving measure,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Of course, our hope is that we’ve over prepared and we’ll never need them. But we will have them if we do. We appreciate Walmart’s partnership in helping us serve our community in an emergency.”

Each school resource deputy also received a rifle plate, officials said. The plates are designed to protect deputies against high energy bullets and add extra protection to the existing protective vest deputies wear each day, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said there are 13 deputies assigned to the School Resource Deputy unit at the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, including a manager and a sergeant.

The school resource deputies work to improve the relationship between students and deputy sheriffs by serving full-time in Flagler County high schools, middle schools and elementary schools. Officials said the school resource deputies also help ensure a safe environment for student learning.

