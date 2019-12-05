Florida Chief Financial Officer to announce grant to help firefighters battling cancer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Firefighters face a list of on the job dangers, but the job-related hazard responsible for the overwhelming majority of firefighter deaths isn’t flames or smoke, it’s cancer.

Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis will be in Jacksonville today along side the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation to announce a nearly $50,000 grant to help prevent cancer for Florida’s firefighters. The money will also help to continue the Cancer Exposure Decontamination Kits program.

Compared to the average person, firefighters have a 15% higher chance of getting cancer. That's why Florida is taking step to help firefighters and their families.

The grant comes after a state law back in may to help firefighters cover the cost of cancer treatment and medical care and support their families..

Back in May, State lawmakers passed a bill that expands firefighters’ benefits. Governor Ron DeSanitis signed the measure, which helps firefighters suffering from cancer by paying for the full cost of treatment. It also provided them with a $25,000 payout, in addition to disability pay and death benefits for their beneficiaries.

The official announcement is scheduled to take place on Thursday morning at 10 at the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation in Jacksonville.

This story will be updated after the announcement.