Florida leads the nation for Affordable Care Act signups

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – If you haven’t signed up for health care coverage under the affordable care act, you still have time to do so. According to data from the Federal Centers for Medicare, More than 2.8 million people have enrolled in plans using the HealthCare.gov platform nationwide.

Florida significantly leads the nation with 796,858 people who have chosen plans on the health-insurance exchange. Texas had the second and Georgia came in third enrollments in the nation.

If you still need to enroll or change your coverage for 2020, you have until Dec. 15 to do it.

If you miss the deadline, you will only be able to enroll or make changes if you are eligible for the Special Enrollment period.

There are several ways to enroll, including online through Healthcare.gov.

Other options are to do it by phone or by mailing in an application.