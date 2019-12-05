Money Matters: Using retirement funds to pay off student loans?

Families may soon be able to use their retirement savings to pay off their student loans.

U.S. Sen. Rand Paul introduced a bill that would allow individuals could to take up to $5,250 -- tax and penalty free -- from their 401(k) or IRA each year, and their parents could divert thousands more.

Americans collectively owe about $1.5 trillion in student loans.

