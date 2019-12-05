45ºF

Police investigating armed robbery at Little Caesars

Corley Peel, Reporter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office are investigating after an armed robbery was reported Wednesday night at a Little Caesars restaurant.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, police responded to an armed robbery in progress at the Little Caesars on University Boulevard West. A man was seen running from the businesses, who was apprehended after a short foot pursuit.

No injuries were reported. The robbery unit is conducting an investigation.

