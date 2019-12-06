Want to adopt a pet? Here are 6 delightful doggies to adopt now in Jacksonville

Looking to add a new companion to the family? There are dozens of lovable pups up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Jacksonville, so you won't have to look far to find the perfect new pal. Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of dogs available for adoption near you. Read on to meet some friendly, furry locals. (Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.) Toast, shepherd and Labrador retriever mix Toast is a female shepherd and Labrador retriever mix staying at Pet Rescue North Inc. Toast has been vaccinated. Good news: She's already house-trained, spayed, and is kennel-trained. From Toast's current caretaker: Toast is the beloved resident blonde of the family, but don't let the fur fool you. She is fun-loving, highly social and great with older children. Also, she's quick to bond with other dogs and loves herself a good rope toy. Her family, heartbroken about having to part with her, is no longer able to care for her due to life circumstances. Can you give Toast the home she deserves? Read more about how to adopt Toast on Petfinder. Scully, pit bull terrier Scully is a female pit bull and Labrador mix in the care of Pet Rescue North Inc. She's already spayed, and she has had all her shots. Notes from Scully's caretakers: Scully is our sweet lady. She is six years old and weighs about 30 pounds. She's a very quiet dog and can come off as a bit shy at first, but with enough patience (and a few treats), she'll be your very best friend. She gets along great with older children but would do best in a one-pet household. She's a huge fan of the boys kicking a soccer ball around with her in the yard. Read more about how to adopt Scully on Petfinder. Copper, hound Copper is a handsome male hound dog staying at Pet Rescue North Inc. Copper is already neutered and vaccinated. Notes from Copper's caretakers: Copper wandered up to an elderly man's home, and the gentleman kindly took him in. Due to the man's health, he can not keep him. He's still just a pup, bit would thrive with someone who has time to continue his training. He could become a great family dog and best friend. Read more about how to adopt Copper on Petfinder. Lucilou, bluetick coonhound and Labrador retriever mix Lucilou is a charming female bluetick coonhound and Labrador retriever mix in the care of Pet Rescue North Inc. Lucilou loves other dogs. Her vaccinations are already up to date, and she is spayed, microchipped and leash trained. Here's what Lucilou's friends at Pet Rescue North Inc. think of her: This five-month-old girl is a sweet puppy with lots of energy. She would make a good pet for a home with children. She is friendly with other dogs and would appreciate a friend. If this sweet girl interests you, apply today to adopt her. Read more about how to adopt Lucilou on Petfinder. Tootsie, Labrador retriever mix Tootsie is a female Labrador retriever mix currently residing at Pet Rescue North Inc. She's already spayed and vaccinated. From Tootsie's current caretaker: Sweet Tootsie was left at a gas station. When we found, her feet had been burned from the asphalt. After treatment, she is running like a lab puppy should, and is being fostered on a farm with duck, geese, goats and other dogs and cats. We think she is the perfect companion for the right person. Apply to adopt Tootsie today at Petfinder. Margaret, Labrador retriever mix Margaret is a female Labrador retriever mix currently housed at Pet Rescue North Inc. She's vaccinated and spayed. Here's what Margaret's friends at Pet Rescue North Inc. think of her: Margaret is a gentle soul with a lot of puppy in her. Her beginnings were horrible as she was abandoned in the middle of the highway. Fortunately, a Good Samaritan retrieved her and she is now fostered on a farm with pigs, horses, goats, chickens, cats and other dogs. She would make a nice family pet. With some petting and kindness, you will win her over. Read more about Margaret on Petfinder. This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.