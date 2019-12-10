Used Christmas gifts become new again

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Used and old gifts are becoming new again.

According to two surveys, this holiday season consumers are more interested than ever in buying and receiving sustainable gifts.

According to a new report from Accenture, 48% of those surveyed said they were willing to give second-hand apparel as gifts and 56% said they would welcome them as well.

Some of the participants said they are looking to reduce their carbon footprint, while others admitted they just like the thrill of the hunt for unique treasures at thrift stores.