3 new places to savor fast food fare in Jacksonville

If you've got fast food fare on the brain, you're in luck: We've found the freshest Jacksonville eateries to quell your cravings. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you're in the mood for fast food food.

Chipotle Mexican Grill

9671 Argyle Forest Blvd., Chimney Lakes

Photo: chipotle mexican grill/Yelp

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast food chain that offers casual Mexican fare. This new business, which specializes in build-your-own burritos, tacos, salads and bowls. Also on the menu, you'll find chips and salsa, queso and guacamole. Catering services are also available.

Yelp users are still warming up to Chipotle Mexican Grill, which currently holds 3.5 stars out of three reviews on the site. Yelper Hanz T., who reviewed Chipotle Mexican Grill on December 1, wrote, "Finally a Chipotle here in Oakleaf! Food is fresh and great. The tacos were right on!" And Yelper Lauren M. wrote, "Was so excited to try a drive-thru Chipotle. I ordered on the app and pulled up to the window right on time."

Chipotle Mexican Grill is open from 10:45 a.m.–10 p.m. daily.

Panda Express

11929 Atlantic Blvd., East Arlington

PHOTO: PANDA EXPRESS/YELP

Panda Express is a fast food spot that specializes in casual Chinese fare. The menu features Chinese-inspired entrees like black pepper chicken, Beijing beef (crispy beef, bell peppers and onions in a sweet-tangy sauce) and honey walnut shrimp. Catering services are also available.

With a 2.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp, Panda Express is still finding its way, but it's early days. Yelper Sara G., who reviewed Panda Express on November 25, wrote, "I've been here twice now since the open! Delicious and fresh."

Panda Express is open from 10:30 a.m.–10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 10:30 a.m.–10:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m.–9:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen

45 Duval Station Road, Pecan Park

Photo: popeyes louisiana kitchen/Yelp

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is a fast food chain that offers Southern-style friend chicken and more. From its signature fried chicken sandwiches to fried chicken tenders, chicken wings and fried shrimp, Popeyes hopes to satisfy your cravings for casual Southern fare. Catering services are also available, and you can check out the full menu here.

The outpost's current rating of two stars out of 13 reviews on Yelp indicates the newcomer is finding its way, but it's still early days. Yelper Kyle B., who was one of the first users to visit Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen on December 4, wrote, "Alright, so I was finally able to get one of the spicy chicken sandwiches from here and it was pretty darn good. I will say among the best I have ever had anywhere."

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is open from 10 a.m.–10 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and 10 a.m.–11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

