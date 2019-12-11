Chipotle opens new location in Chimney Lakes

Looking to chow down on some Mexican fast food fare? There's a new Chipotle outpost in town, located at 9671 Argyle Forest Blvd. in Chimney Lakes.

The chain serves up casual Mexican fare, such as tacos and burritos and according to The Florida Times-Union, this out post is the first Chipotle location in Florida to have a drive-thru window. On the menu, look for build-your-own tacos, burritos, salads and bowls. Delivery and catering services are also available.

Chipotle Mexican Grill has made a good impression thus far, with a 3.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.

Hanz T., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Dec. 1, wrote, "Food is fresh and great. The tacos were right on," and Yelper Lauren M. wrote, "Was so excited to try a drive thru Chipotle. I ordered on the app and pulled up to the window right on time."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Chipotle Mexican Grill is open from 10:45 a.m.–10 p.m. daily.

