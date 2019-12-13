Baby born at 12:12 a.m. on Dec. 12 during last full moon of the decade

O’FALLON, Ill. – A lucy baby was just born in O’Fallon in Illinois.

Denarrika Fisher and Charles Bell, of Belleville, IL, welcomed a new baby boy into the world at exactly 12:12 a.m. on 12/12.

Baby Denarius weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces, and mom and baby are doing wonderfully, HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital said.

He was originally due on December 30 but decided to come early for this numeric and lunar coincidence.

