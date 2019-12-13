Daily Record: New Downtown headquarters for JEA approved

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – JEA has gotten final design approval on its proposed $72.2 million new headquarters on West Adams Street in Downtown Jacksonville, according to the Jacksonville Daily Record.

The Record reported that the Downtown Development Review Board voted 4-0 to approve the 200,000-square-foot building and adjacent 850-space parking garage. One member recused himself from the vote because his company has been contracted to work on the project.

The office tower and parking garage, developed by Ryan Companies US Inc., will sit on one city block, bounded by Adams, Monroe, Pearl and Julia streets adjacent to the Duval County Courthouse. JEA will lease the building from Ryan after it’s complete.

For more on the approved design, go to JaxDailyRecord.com.