Want to adopt a pet? Here are 7 delightful doggies to adopt now in Jacksonville

Start your day off right by looking at some cuddly canines! There are dozens of dogs up for adoption right here in Jacksonville. Hoodline partnered with Petfinder, an online adoption site that lists "more than 315,000 adoptable pets from nearly 14,000 animal shelters and rescue groups" to bring you this roundup of dogs near you. (Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.) Tucker, mixed breed Tucker is a male mixed breed dog currently residing at Jacksonville Humane Society. He is already neutered and vaccinated. Apply to adopt Tucker today at Petfinder. Faith, mixed breed Faith is a darling female mixed breed dog being kept at Jacksonville Humane Society. Faith is already spayed and vaccinated. From Faith's current caretaker: I'm a very clever pup who loves to play at all times. At the shelter, they say I'm a smarty-pants, because I already know commands like "sit," "shake" and "down." If you're always ready for an adventure, head over to JHS today and meet me! Apply to adopt Faith today at Petfinder. Bruce, mixed breed Bruce is a lovable male mixed breed dog staying at Jacksonville Humane Society. Bruce is already neutered and vaccinated. Apply to adopt Bruce today at Petfinder. Gargoyle, Labrador retriever and Staffordshire bull terrier mix Gargoyle is a male Labrador retriever and Staffordshire bull terrier mix staying at Pet Rescue North Inc. He's already neutered and vaccinated. Here's what Gargoyle's friends at Pet Rescue North Inc. think of him: Gargoyle is only 6 months old and already faced a rough start. He was rescued from the middle of a highway and is now being fostered on a farm with lots of animal friends. This gentle soul has a lot of puppy in him, but resides nicely with all. If you're a patient, loving family seeking a wonderful puppy, he's your boy. Read more about Gargoyle on Petfinder. Ricky, Akita Ricky is a male Akita dog being cared for at Akita Rescue Society of Florida. Ricky wants to be your one and only: He will need a home free of other dogs. Ricky is already neutered, and he has had all his shots. Ricky's current caretakers say: Ricky is a sweet, young Akita looking for his forever home. He loves humans but has a high prey drive, so should be the only pet. He needs training but is eager to please. Read more about Ricky on Petfinder. Ruthie, redbone coonhound and Labrador retriever mix Ruthie is a sweet female redbone coonhound and Labrador retriever mix staying at Pet Rescue North Inc. She has been vaccinated and spayed. Ruthie's current caretakers say: Ruthie and 15 other pups were abandoned on a deserted, swamp road. Somehow, a Good Samaritan came down this road and rescued all of them. She's about 4 to 6 months old and would make an excellent family pet. If you have a yard and a big heart for hounds, get in touch. Apply to adopt Ruthie today at Petfinder. Stella, hound Stella is a female hound dog currently residing at Pet Rescue North Inc. She has had all of her shots. She also is spayed and heartworm free. She is currently working on her house training. From Stella's current caretaker: This sweet hound needs a home with a family who can give her time, attention, and a fenced yard where she can run around and play. She gets very nervous with loud noises like thunder and fireworks. Please consider fostering or adopting. We require a home where she will not be crated often and without small children. Read more about Stella on Petfinder.