New Mediterranean spot Haretna Mediterranean Cuisine debuts in Regency

A new Mediterranean spot, offering pizza and more, has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Haretna Mediterranean Cuisine, the fresh arrival is located at 9527 Regency Square Blvd. in Regency.

Haretna Mediterranean Cuisine serves classic Mediterranean and Middle Eastern dishes, and menu highlights include falafel, gyros, kebabs and lamb chops. Catering services are also available.

With a four-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, Haretna Mediterranean Cuisine has gotten a good response.

Maryam H., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Dec. 14, wrote, "Food is amazing, healthy, lots of different varieties," and Yelper Sara A. wrote, "The food was great here, can't wait to bring my family."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Haretna Mediterranean Cuisine is open from 11 a.m.–midnight on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and 11 a.m.–3 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

