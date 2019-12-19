Explore the 3 top spots in Jacksonville's Regency neighborhood

Spending time in Regency? Get to know this Jacksonville neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a sushi bar to a cupcake spot.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Regency, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Fuji Sushi

photo: laura b./yelp

Topping the list is the sushi bar and traditional American spot Fuji Sushi. Located at 660-155 Commerce Ctr Drive, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 120 reviews on Yelp. Habachi meals are served with chicken, shrimp, steak and more. Take a gander at all of the options here.

2. Rice and Noodles

Photo: rose h./Yelp

Next up is the Korean spot Rice and Noodles, which offers noodles and ramen, situated at 9527 Regency Square Blvd., Suite #101. With 4.5 stars out of 94 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite. The bulgogi deopbab (beef on top of rice) heads the list of menu selections at this establishment.

3. Cupcake Fifty Etc

photo: charlotte b./yelp

Cupcake Fifty Etc, a bakery that offers cupcakes and desserts, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with five stars out of 11 Yelp reviews. Head over to 9119 Merrill Road, Unit #6, to see for yourself. This spot for sweet treats is located inside a Winn-Dixie grocery store.

