Prince Harry and Meghan release Christmas card

It’s baby Archie’s first Christmas, and Prince Harry and his wife, Megan, have released their first Christmas card as a family of three.

On Monday evening, The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust tweeted the holiday card from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

“Wishing you a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. From our family to yours," the card reads.

Just sharing the sweetest Christmas Card from our President and Vice-President, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Very Merry Christmas, everyone! pic.twitter.com/McOcHALoGl — The Queen's Commonwealth Trust (@queenscomtrust) December 23, 2019

Each year, members of the royal family usually join Queen Elizabeth at the Sandringham Estate for Christmas.

This year, Harry, Meghan and their 7-month-old son Archie will miss Queen Elizabeth II’s traditional Christmas gathering at her Sandringham estate. According to the Associated Press, Prince Harry’s office confirmed that he and his family will be spending “private time” in Canada over the Christmas holidays.