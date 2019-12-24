59ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (904) 393-9801.

59ºF

News

Prince Harry and Meghan release Christmas card

Their son, Archie, is pictured front and center!

Colette DuChanois, Web producer

Tags: Christmas, Holidays, Royals, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, on October 15, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, on October 15, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Images) (2019 Getty Images)

It’s baby Archie’s first Christmas, and Prince Harry and his wife, Megan, have released their first Christmas card as a family of three.

On Monday evening, The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust tweeted the holiday card from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

“Wishing you a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. From our family to yours," the card reads.

Each year, members of the royal family usually join Queen Elizabeth at the Sandringham Estate for Christmas.

This year, Harry, Meghan and their 7-month-old son Archie will miss Queen Elizabeth II’s traditional Christmas gathering at her Sandringham estate. According to the Associated Press, Prince Harry’s office confirmed that he and his family will be spending “private time” in Canada over the Christmas holidays.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author: