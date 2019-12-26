Project Roadblock: Let’s keep our roads safe this holiday season

Drunk driving killed over 10,500 people on U.S. roadways last year, according to the latest data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. If that’s not alarming enough, consider this: that’s an average of nearly 29 people a day, or more than one person an hour.

Statistics show that Florida and Georgia aren’t immune to the problem. As a matter of fact, impaired driving contributed to one-quarter of traffic fatalities recorded in each of those states in 2018. Florida was third in the nation with 814 drunk-driving deaths, while Georgia came in fifth with 375.

That’s why News4Jax is proud to once again support Project Roadblock. Led by the Television Bureau of Advertisers, this annual campaign is intended to make our roads safer by underscoring the dangerous and life-changing consequences of drinking and driving, and by promoting safer choices.

“Public service educational campaigns backed by tough laws and effective enforcement can save lives,” said U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao.

In its 16th year, the campaign is reminding people over the holidays that buzzed driving is the same as drunk driving. And it’s using relatable public service announcements to get that message across – ads like this one: “If you’re suddenly brave enough for karaoke… you’re probably not OK to drive.”

Buzzed Driving PSA

Sure, it’s easy to see the humor behind that ad, but the point it’s making couldn’t be more serious. Besides risking your life and those of everyone else on the road, drunk driving also carries stiff and long-term legal ramifications. A first-time DUI offender can lose their license and pay up to $10,000 in fines.

So, behave responsibly this holiday season by following these tips from the NHTSA:

Plan your ride home before going out and select a designated driver;

Do not let someone get behind the wheel you’ve seen them drinking;

No designated driver? Call a taxi, ride-share service or sober friend;

Hosting a party? Help your guests arrange safe rides home afterward;

Buckle up. Your seat belt is your best defense against drunk drivers.

Tow To Go

In Florida and Georgia, AAA offers a free service called Tow To Go over the holidays. It runs from now through 6 a.m. on Jan. 2. The best part is, AAA membership is not required, so you have no excuse not to use it. To call for a safe ride, dial 855-2-TOW-2-GO, and AAA will tow you and your car to a safe location within 10 miles.