Florida proposal would allow ads on ride-sharing cars

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A House Republican this week proposed allowing vehicles in ride-sharing services such Uber and Lyft to display digital advertising.

Rep. Bob Rommel, R-Naples, filed the proposal (HB 1039) for consideration during the legislative session that starts Jan. 14.

The bill would allow so-called “transportation network company” drivers to contract for the installation of digital advertising devices that could be put on the roofs of vehicles and would be a maximum of 20 inches tall and 54 inches long.

Ads could not be displayed when vehicles are parked or turned off, under the bill.