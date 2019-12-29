72ºF

Deputies reunite cat with owner 2 years after Hurricane Irma

Deputies found the cat at the front of the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office

Associated Press

Deputies reunited Eva with her owner after the two were separated during Hurricane Irma back in 2017
A cat that went missing two years ago in Florida during Hurricane Irma has been reunited with the pet’s owner.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office tweeted last week that the cat, named Eva, showed up at one of its offices in the Tampa area and deputies were hoping to find the owner. Deputies noted the cat seemed very domesticated and may have been from a nearby house or apartment.

The sheriff’s office provided an update on Friday, saying that the owner had been traced via microchip after deputies took the cat to a local veterinarian. The sheriff’s office didn’t identify Eva’s owner.

