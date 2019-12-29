Deputies reunite cat with owner 2 years after Hurricane Irma

A cat that went missing two years ago in Florida during Hurricane Irma has been reunited with the pet’s owner.

UPDATE: Meet Eva. #teamhcso took the District III cat to the vet, and thanks to a microchip we learned Eva went missing TWO YEARS ago during Hurricane Irma. Tonight, the owner was reunited with Eva. Eva is now living in luxury. MEOW, that is a great story! #sheriffchadchronister pic.twitter.com/L7EB3NuzrW — HCSO #teamhcso (@HCSOSheriff) December 28, 2019

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office tweeted last week that the cat, named Eva, showed up at one of its offices in the Tampa area and deputies were hoping to find the owner. Deputies noted the cat seemed very domesticated and may have been from a nearby house or apartment.

The sheriff’s office provided an update on Friday, saying that the owner had been traced via microchip after deputies took the cat to a local veterinarian. The sheriff’s office didn’t identify Eva’s owner.