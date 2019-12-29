Detroit Lions’ Marvin Jones Jr. announces sudden death of 6-month-old son
The NFL wide receiver announced the heartbreaking news on Instagram.
DETROIT, Mich. – NFL wide receiver Mavin Jones Jr.'s son, Marlo, has suddenly passed away, according to an Instagram post.
“Yesterday the Lord called home a piece of my family’s heart, Marlo. It is hard to believe that our little angel, our fighter from day one, our son “Marlito” has unfortunately passed away and is no longer here with us,” he wrote. “Marlo, the joy that you brought to us everyday, with that smile, and that energy was like heaven on earth. You will always be in our hearts. We will always remember you.”
The Detroit Lions released a statement on Twitter writing, “The Detroit Lions fully support Marvin and Jazmyn during this extremely difficult time...On behalf of the Jones family, we ask that everyone respect the privacy of the matter at this time.”
The cause of death remains unknown. Jones Jr. has played for the Lions since 2016, according to the team’s roster online.
