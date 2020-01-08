Prince Harry and Meghan announce plans to ‘step back’ from royal family

LONDON – In a shocking move, Prince Harry and Meghan announced Wednesday that they plan to “step back as senior members” of Britain’s royal family.

The couple made the announcement via Instagram, saying they will work to become financially independent and balance their time between the United Kingdom and North America.

“This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.” the couple wrote.