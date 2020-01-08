Warning: U.S. Army says text messages about military draft are fake

The U.S. Army on Tuesday issued a warning that text messages circulating about being selected for a military draft are fake.

The messages are coming at a time when there’s tension with Iran.

The U.S. Army Recruiting Command reports it has “received multiple calls and emails about these fake text messages and wants to ensure Americans understand these texts are false and were not initiated by this command or the U.S. Army.”

If a draft were enacted, the decision would come from the Selective Service System, a separate agency outside of the Department of Defense, a news release said.

"The Selective Service System is conducting business as usual,” according to the Selective Service System’s official Facebook page. “In the event that a national emergency necessitates a draft, Congress and the President would need to pass official legislation to authorize a draft."

There has not been a draft in effect since 1973.

According to officials, Army recruiting operations are proceeding as normal.