Baseball Grounds to become 121 Financial Ballpark

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A name change is happening at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville.

The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp and 121 Financial Credit Union have agreed to terms on a long-term naming rights agreement for the ballpark, pending Jacksonville City Council approval expected ahead of the 2020 season, a release said.

“121 Financial has been a great community partner and we are extremely excited about their heightened commitment to the Jumbo Shrimp in becoming the naming rights partner of our ballpark,” CEO Ken Babby said. “Any partnership of this magnitude truly is monumental for both sides, and it was important to us throughout the process that we align ourselves with an organization whose values and goals parallel our own; and we believe 121 Financial and the Jumbo Shrimp are a perfect match. Great partners and long-term commitments like this allow us to reinvest in our great facility and most importantly, allows us to continue to provide the most affordable family entertainment option on the First Coast.”

The agreement calls for the stadium to be named 121 Financial Ballpark for a 13-year term, expiring in 2033. That is the same year the current Jumbo Shrimp lease agreement with the City of Jacksonville runs through.

In addition to the naming rights of the ballpark, 121 Financial becomes the official credit union of the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp along with additional sponsorship and marketing elements. Specific financial details of the agreement were not made public.

The Jumbo Shrimp’s 2020 Home Opening Day is Wednesday, April 15 against the Biloxi Shuckers.

