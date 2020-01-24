97,000 gallons of red wine spills near California vineyard

SONOMA VALLEY, Calif. – Not the wine.

Crews in Sonoma Valley, California are working to clean up a massive wine spill.

97,000 gallons of red wine spilled into a creek Wednesday. That's enough to fill eight large tanker trucks.

Most of the wine is believed to have made its way into the Russian River, which flows into the Pacific Ocean.

The Governor's Office of Emergency Services says a blending tank door at Rodney Strong Vineyards popped open spilling the wine.

"We are deeply, deeply concerned about this leak and are protecting our waterways in Sonoma County," Chris O’Gorman said.

There have been no reports of fish death, but the acidity in the wine could kill insects the fish feed on.

The winery says it is conducting an internal investigation and cooperating with authorities.