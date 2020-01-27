66ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (904) 393-9801.

66ºF

News

Trial begins for man accused of killing his girlfriend in McDonald’s drive-thru

Rasheed Karreem charged with first-degree murder in 2018 death of Jamie Roque

Frank Powers, Assignment manager

Tags: News, Crime, Jacksonville
Jacksonville Sheriff's Office booking photo of Rasheed Karreem and family photo of Jamie Roque
Jacksonville Sheriff's Office booking photo of Rasheed Karreem and family photo of Jamie Roque

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jury selection began Monday in the murder trial for a man accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend in the drive-thru of a McDonald’s on Baymeadows Road pleaded not guilty Wednesday to first-degree murder.

Rasheed Karreem is charged in the Aug. 10, 2018, shooting death of 32-year-old Jamie Roque. In addition to first-degree murder, he is charged with armed aggravated stalking, armed burglary, shooting into a vehicle and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police and the State Attorney’s Office initially identified the victim as Jamie Lawyer, but News4Jax learned she was getting a divorce and identified herself online and with friends as Jamie Roque.

Roque, who had three children, was shot and killed while ordering at the drive-thru. According to police, a man approached from behind and shot her in the head. She died after being rushed to a hospital.

Karreem was also arrested and charged with domestic battery in a January 2018 incident involving Roque, according to court documents.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.