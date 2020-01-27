Trial begins for man accused of killing his girlfriend in McDonald’s drive-thru

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jury selection began Monday in the murder trial for a man accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend in the drive-thru of a McDonald’s on Baymeadows Road pleaded not guilty Wednesday to first-degree murder.

Rasheed Karreem is charged in the Aug. 10, 2018, shooting death of 32-year-old Jamie Roque. In addition to first-degree murder, he is charged with armed aggravated stalking, armed burglary, shooting into a vehicle and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police and the State Attorney’s Office initially identified the victim as Jamie Lawyer, but News4Jax learned she was getting a divorce and identified herself online and with friends as Jamie Roque.

Roque, who had three children, was shot and killed while ordering at the drive-thru. According to police, a man approached from behind and shot her in the head. She died after being rushed to a hospital.

Karreem was also arrested and charged with domestic battery in a January 2018 incident involving Roque, according to court documents.