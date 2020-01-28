Radar returns? Hawks spotted on News4Jax tower
SkyCam captures hawk pair catching view of skyline
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Radar, the beloved baby red-tailed hawk that hatched near our News4Jax tower last spring, might be back.
Two hawks were spotted on the News4Jax SkyCam on Tuesday morning, sparking excitement in the newsroom.
It could be our Radar back with a mate, or perhaps Radar’s parents are ready to give him a younger sibling?
Of course, it could be another hawk pair altogether, but if there’s a new nest in our future, we’ll be ready.
Fans eagerly followed Radar’s progress last year from hatchling to fledgling, watching his parents drop off meals and then seeing Radar learn to fly before leaving the safety of the tower at the start of the summer.
Watch video of our hawk sighting Tuesday:
DUVAL HAWKS ARE BACK! Could it be our beloved Radar? Two hawks were spotted on the News4Jax Tower Cam this morning! Could another nest be built soon? Say hello!Posted by WJXT4 The Local Station / News4JAX on Tuesday, January 28, 2020
